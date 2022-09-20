The Pando Initiative connects Wichita, Derby, and Haysville Kansas students to people, communities, and organizations helping them build strength, vitality and the courage to take the initiative to succeed. With the support of Pando Intiative, every student can thrive.

It is time for one of the biggest fundraisers and opportunities for the community to help the efforts of Pando Initiative. Cooking For a Cause is an event that has been a fan favorite for years. Local celebrity Chefs come out and show their skills by preparing their favorite dishes for participants to enjoy. There are prizes given for select recipes. Funds raised from this fun social event directly impact the efforts made by Pando Initiative and will continue to help local students thrive.

For more information please visit the pandointiative.org