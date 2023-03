The Hive Institute is a local-ran non-profit, providing mentorship to those in need. Men and women can find friendship and guidance with others in the group!

Near or far, you can become part of the tribe. The Hive Institute provides services online as well as in-person. Rechelle Lemasters founded the group because of her own personal life experiences and she finds peace in helping others!

For more information, visit The Hive Institute website!