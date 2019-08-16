Kansas Children’s Foundation: Wine, Women and Shoes

This afternoon Robyn Davis shared with us the mission of the Kansas Children’s Foundation; they are an organization in place to help maximize the health and potential of all children in the state of Kansas. All children in Kansas that are in need of medical attention are eligible for assistance. With great responsible comes a need for community assistance. There is an event coming soon that benefits the Kansas Children’s Foundation and you can help! The event is called Wine, Women and Shoes. It’s a night of a fun events for anyone who likes wine tastings, shopping extravaganzas, live auctions and also wants to give back. The event will feature both a live and silent auction, wine tastings, a wine pull, a fashion show, foot massage, two signature drinks and so much more! The majority of the money raised will directly benefit Kansas Children’s Foundation so it is important the community comes out to support! If you are interested in more information or buying tickets or tables please visit www.winewomenandshoes.com/shoes
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.