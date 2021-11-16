Kansas Grown Indoor Farmers’ Market

The Kansas Grown Farmers Market is a staple in Wichita, boasting vendors from across the state every weekend. This weekend is no different! Swing by 21st and Ridge in Wichita to step inside their indoor version of the farmers market.

There hundreds of vendors the display their locally made and produced items ranging from produce to honey to hand made goods and more. Holiday gifts are found at the Kansas Grown Farmers market every year! For more information on the market and vendors that are attending check out Kansas Grown on Facebook.

