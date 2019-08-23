Summer in Kansas always makes me think of one thing: Sunflowers! So, today we traveled to Buhler, KS to meet Tonya Martisko and learn about their homestead that has bloomed into an iconic site! Tonya shared about their homestead, now known as Kansas Maze, opened 20 years ago, when she her sister and parents lived on the farm. Her parents still call the farm home and have been an integral part of the growth. The daughters however are the farmhands these days and ensure there is no shortage of entertainment and activities happening at Kansas Maze. For the past 20 years the site has been known for the maze and pumpkin patch but has recently experience new growth…4 additional acres of Sunflowers! The farm now boasts 20 acres of Sunflowers among other family friendly things to do. Other than photographing the sunflowers other activities include: bazooka ball, paint ball, human Foosball, giant jumping pillow, sand volleyball, swings slides, and more! Opening day is tomorrow then moving forward the festival will be open Wednesday – Sunday through the middle of September. Tonya was maybe most excited to share about the newest element happening at the Sunflower Festival at The Kansas Maze this year: Aug 31st the first 5k and 1 mile Sunflower Trail will take place at the Kansas Maze. The course will run through the 400,000 sunflowers! I can only imagine how much fun this run will be! For info visit www.kansasmaze.com or the Facebook page: Kansas Maze
