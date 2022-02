In the Flint Hills, there’s a place that will make you feel like your in the terrain of France.

Just outside of Manhattan is the Liquid Art Winery that is home to some great wines, food, games and activities that the whole family will enjoy.

They also have their win tasting room and an event space that are great for groups of weddings.

Check out their website for more information about the winery and everything that have to offer in Manhattan!