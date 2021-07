TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas will get a slice of a $26 billion lawsuit settlement with four companies accused of contributing to the nation's opioid epidemic, the state's Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson, who recently developed a one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, as well U.S. pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen Corporation, will pay $26 billion in total for their part in the nation's prescription-drug crisis, according to the attorney general. From 1999 to 2019, nearly 500,000 Americans died from overdoses involving opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone, either prescribed or illegally obtained, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.