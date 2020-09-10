Kansas Wesleyan University: Emergency Management

I had such an interesting conversation with Dr. Lonnie Booker, The Kansas Wesleyan University Director of Emergency Management. With 2020 being such a crazy year, there was plenty for Dr. Booker and I to discuss and his classes give students a real life look at how emergencies get dealt with. One of Dr. Booker’s responsibilities as the director is that he handles all responses or emergency events on the campus. He deals with real life situations not just the mock simulations for his class. However, he brings all of his experiences in to his classrooms and is able to teach his students through his first hand experience. His more advanced classes usually have around a dozen students while his intro classes have about 30 students in them. What Dr. Booker does is he uses his textbooks to teach his students different concepts and then at the end of the week has them run through a scenario using the concepts that they just learned. A typical next step for a student in this program might be an assistant emergency manager for a county or college while a few students have aspirations of going into the Feds and those students typically have military backgrounds. Unfortunately the segment could only be so long, but I still had a ton of questions and Dr. Booker was so gracious to stay for an extra hour with me to answer all of them! He is such a bright man and his classes sound so interesting so if you are at all curious or interested in his background or his classes take the time to research him and of course you can find more information about the classes he offers at: https://www.kwu.edu/academics/academic-departments/department-of-emergency-management