Kansas Wesleyan University Music Department

Kansas Wesleyan University is a private, non-profit four-year college located in Salina. Its mission is to promote and integrate academic excellence, spiritual development, personal well-being and social responsibility. KWU provides an educational program characterized by excellence, within a caring community, rooted in the liberal arts tradition, that includes 16 academic departments and a wide range of majors that includes a growing MBA program. The university also boasts a growing campus ministry effort. More than 99% of graduates are in jobs or graduate school within six months of graduation, a figure that is among the top two such rates in the state of Kansas. KWU’s music programs and debate teams have been especially successful, with debate winning more than 50 national championships and graduates of the music program securing positions all over the U.S., while multiple athletic teams have advanced to national tournaments. For more information, visit their Facebook Page: @Kansas Weslyean University or their website www.kwu.edu
