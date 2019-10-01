Keepers on Parade: Berkshire Hathaway

We are continuing our mission to share the stories behind the mini keepers in Wichita and today are featuring the one located on the West side of INTRUST Bank Arena. Mona Stein, Regional Executive of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service and Ped Fed Reality joined me to share why this was a project Berkshire Hathaway wanted to be a part of. Berkshire Hathaway wanted to be a part of this project for the impact it will have on leaving their mark on the Wichita community. Keepers on Parade and the Keeper project is a staple in identifying the community, and Berkshire Hathaway is proud to be a part o it. Mona mentioned the group knew immediately they wanted to participate and also that they wanted to donate it to a public venue, that is why they chose to have it located at INTURST Bank arena for all to see and enjoy. Berkshire Hathaway also knew right away they wanted a local high school art to design it for them. They chose the design presented by Grace Shively, the youngest artist of any keeper to complete the project. Grace shared with us via email (she is away at college) how much tis mean to her: “…to have my work on display in wichita means the world to me! I am not sure where the future will take me but knowing I left my mark on Wichita is something I am so grateful for…” Berkshire Hathaway loved the design Grace created, but asked to add in a home to bring back the focus of how Wichita is home for so many. Berkshire Hathaway values and believes home ownership is the great American dream and felt it completed the sculpture. Mona also mentioned her favorite part are the small sunflowers because they pleasantly surprise you get closer to the keeper. Be on the lookout for the next Keepers on Parade segment coming soon.