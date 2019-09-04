Keepers on Parade: Wichita Public Schools

This new segment is going to be a lot of fun! We are telling the stories behind the beautiful pieces of art across Wichita, the mini Keeper of the Plains. We met with Division Director of Strategic Communication for the Wichita public School System, Wendy Johnson to hear her how they acquired such a unique piece of art.

Wendy said getting the Keeper of the Plains on site took the generosity of donors, the enthusiasm of the Wichita Public School District community and an amazing young man with crazy talented art skills.

Wendy said that every design is first suggested by the artist and submitted for approval by The Blackbear Bosin Family. She said the focus was to maintain high priority on literacy, which resulted in this Keeper of the Plains being named the Bookkeeper.

The Artist that created the Bookkeeper was actually a student in the Wichita Public School System and a Senior in high school when he completed the piece. His name is Jack Lynch. I had the chance to hear from him about having the honor to create this sculpture. Jack said it was a humbling, yet absolutely wonderful experience to work on the statue. He created the design with the goal of keeping it on topic, yet appealing and engaging.

I am not sure many Seniors in high school would want to spend their last semester on such an important task, however that’s what Jack did. He said it took about six months from beginning to end and was one of the best experiences of his life.

Jack is still a passionate artist looking to grow his talent. He is now studying art at KU. You can check out his artwork on his social media pages. Thank you Together Wichita for working with us on this and be on the lookout for more Keepers on Parade on Good Day Kansas!