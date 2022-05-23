The 2022 Ken Jennison Mulligan Stew Golf Tournament is taking place this weekend! What a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air and a great game of golf. Thanks to many sponsors and community groups the tournament is going to be a hit this year and will generate a very large donation to the Salina Rescue Mission.

For $90 per golfer or $360 per team, you will have your green fees covered, you will get a cart, continental breakfast, and lunch. One lucky golfer just might win a 2022 Ford Maverick Pick Up from Long McArthur Ford if you can hit a hole in one on the designated par 3 hole! It will be a great time and raise money for a great cause, helping our homeless neighbors to get back on their feet.