Local entrepreneur Chris Trenary always knew he wanted to own his own business. He didn’t know he would eventually own two! Chris is the owner and operator of both Kerosene Skate Shop and Notes and Noises Record Shop. At 19 years old he decided to turn his passion into his business and open Kerosene. Skating for 20 years here in Wichita he has seen growth in the skating community. He credits the growth to the influx of exposure and dynamic elements of skating. He shared that it is evolving and the scene continues to grow. At Kerosene you are able to pick up every component a skateboarder would need. They offer wheels, trucks, bearings, hardware grip tape, safety equipment, and more. Maintenance for any skating equipment is offered at Kerosene; if bearings or screws blow out you’re able to bring it in and have it fixed in no time! Chris does his part to grow the community by providing an opportunity for local skaters to meet, skate, network and have some fun on their ramp in the back of the store! They also offer classes for anyone who is interested in learning how to skate. Chris, like many other entrepreneurs we have featured, is passionate about his craft, provides resources for others and grows the skating community.

For info on Kerosene Skate Shop check out their Instagram @kerosene_skateshop or their Facebook page: @KeroseneSkateShop-Wichita