Good Day Kansas Header Image

Good Day Kansas

Kerosene Skate Shop

Good Day Kansas

by: Jillian Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

Local entrepreneur Chris Trenary always knew he wanted to own his own business. He didn’t know he would eventually own two! Chris is the owner and operator of both Kerosene Skate Shop and Notes and Noises Record Shop. At 19 years old he decided to turn his passion into his business and open Kerosene. Skating for 20 years here in Wichita he has seen growth in the skating community. He credits the growth to the influx of exposure and dynamic elements of skating. He shared that it is evolving and the scene continues to grow. At Kerosene you are able to pick up every component a skateboarder would need. They offer wheels, trucks, bearings,  hardware grip tape, safety equipment, and more. Maintenance for any skating equipment is offered at Kerosene; if bearings or screws blow out you’re able to bring it in and have it fixed in no time! Chris does his part to grow the community by providing an opportunity for local skaters to meet, skate, network and have some fun on their ramp in the back of the store! They also offer classes for anyone who is interested in learning how to skate. Chris, like many other entrepreneurs we have featured, is passionate about his craft, provides resources for others and grows the skating community.

For info on Kerosene Skate Shop check out their Instagram @kerosene_skateshop or their Facebook page: @KeroseneSkateShop-Wichita 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Kansas Sidebar Host

Jillian Carroll

Good Day Kansas Social Sidebar

Facebook Twitter Instagram

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.