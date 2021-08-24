Roll up your sleeves, knock the dirt off your tennis shoes, grab the crew; we’re playing kickball!

The Red Shoe Society is hosting Kickn’ It For The Kids Kickball Tournament benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita taking place Saturday September 11th at 8am at the South Lakes Softball Complex. This events kicks off rain or shine precisely at 8am and is a perfect way to get together with your coworkers, family, neighbors or friends to have fun and support a great cause. Teams of 8 can enter and of course there will be prizes! Get creative and maybe you’ll win the best uniform prize. Raise the most funds as a team or as an individual and maybe you can take home one of the fundraising prizes. Regardless of the prizes, you will have an absolute ball if you are ball to make it!

There are other fun ways to get involved and support Ronald McDonald house Charities of Wichita, please visit their website to learn about their Meal Program which is a phenomenal way to support families during difficult times. Visit rmhcwichita.org for more information.

