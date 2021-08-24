Kickn’ It For The Kids Kickball Tournament Benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roll up your sleeves, knock the dirt off your tennis shoes, grab the crew; we’re playing kickball!

The Red Shoe Society is hosting Kickn’ It For The Kids Kickball Tournament benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Wichita taking place Saturday September 11th at 8am at the South Lakes Softball Complex. This events kicks off rain or shine precisely at 8am and is a perfect way to get together with your coworkers, family, neighbors or friends to have fun and support a great cause. Teams of 8 can enter and of course there will be prizes! Get creative and maybe you’ll win the best uniform prize. Raise the most funds as a team or as an individual and maybe you can take home one of the fundraising prizes. Regardless of the prizes, you will have an absolute ball if you are ball to make it!

There are other fun ways to get involved and support Ronald McDonald house Charities of Wichita, please visit their website to learn about their Meal Program which is a phenomenal way to support families during difficult times. Visit rmhcwichita.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.