Kids’ Corner: Back to School Fashion with Rhea Lana

Back to school time is here! We wanted to show off some fun affordable back to school fashion for the kiddos to rock this school year so we reached out to one of the most popular groups in the area: Rhea Lana’s to learn some trends and ways your mini’s can look good and feel great this school year.

We popped into the consignment sale a couple of days prior to opening and we were blown away by the amount of items available! Over 600 local families participated in the sale this year and the beauty of this sale is that the local families all take home the majority of the profits from their consigned items.

We had a ton of fun with the models as they strutted their stuff down the aisle! Owner, Amanda Birdsong shared info on each item and full outfits including the affordable prices. If you are looking for anything from back to school clothes, backpacks, strollers, bedding to educational games, swing sets, shoes and more you must swing by the sale. Tickets are avail for presale shopping and the event is open to the public for free on Saturday! Visit Rhea Lana on Facebook for more information.