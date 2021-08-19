Kids’ Corner: Back to School Fashion with Rhea Lana

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Back to school time is here! We wanted to show off some fun affordable back to school fashion for the kiddos to rock this school year so we reached out to one of the most popular groups in the area: Rhea Lana’s to learn some trends and ways your mini’s can look good and feel great this school year.

We popped into the consignment sale a couple of days prior to opening and we were blown away by the amount of items available! Over 600 local families participated in the sale this year and the beauty of this sale is that the local families all take home the majority of the profits from their consigned items.

We had a ton of fun with the models as they strutted their stuff down the aisle! Owner, Amanda Birdsong shared info on each item and full outfits including the affordable prices. If you are looking for anything from back to school clothes, backpacks, strollers, bedding to educational games, swing sets, shoes and more you must swing by the sale. Tickets are avail for presale shopping and the event is open to the public for free on Saturday! Visit Rhea Lana on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.