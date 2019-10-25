Kids Corner: Christian Youth Theater

What a fun day! We were welcomed into rehearsal for the upcoming production of Fiddler on the Roof put on by Christian Youth Theater Wichita. Man was this group of young performers talented! We saw actors and actresses ranging from 8 – 18 years old and they all boasted vibrant energy and pure joy for performing! Not only did we have the chance to go behind the scenes of a rehearsal but lead role, principal character actor Ryan Smith otherwise known as Tevye in the upcoming show generously shared his time. He shared with me the story of Tevye and his journey through learning family traditions and just how he felt through the coming of age story. We also had the chance to hear from CO Director on how hard the cast and crew have been working. The show opens a week from today and there will be five performances. One on Thursday, and two on Friday and Saturday visit www.cytwichita.org to order tickets.
