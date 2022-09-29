A forever favorite of many, Thomas The Train has pulled into Wichita and he and his friends will be hanging out at Exploration Place for the next few months. The Thomas and Friends Explore The Rails exhibit just opened at Exploration Place and is already been a big hit with locals.

Denzal Zarinelli, Programs Coordinator at Exploration Place shared some of the highlights of the incredible exhibit. There is a train station, a table where kiddos can build trains, and even an opportunity to play conductor! The exhibit is fun for all ages and the interactive activities seem limitless! Maybe your child (or yourself) would like to load the coal into the train or move luggage from the train station to the train car, you can do all that and more at this exhibit.

Visit Exploration Place on Facebook for more information on pricing and hours.