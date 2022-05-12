The next professional golfer could be hitting the links at Cheney Golf Course and we got to see him in action!

Seven-year-old Graham Schmidt is a golf prodigy and took up the game of golf two years ago, when the pandemic started. Him and his dad would go out and play to get out of the house.

Two years later, Graham is playing tournaments that are against some of the best golfers his age from all across the world.

He will play in that tournament in August and wish him all the best as he moves forward with the sport of golf and beyond!