Harmonizing Vibes Yoga Studio is the perfect place to bring your child for a slower-paced activity with many benefits! Falisha Prince will work with your children on expression and coping mechanisms, while having fun.

Kids of all ages can participate in the yoga classes provided on North Broadway in Wichita. There are even “tot and me classes” for caregivers to join in with the children.

For more information on class times and registration, visit the Harmonizing Vibes Yoga Studio website!