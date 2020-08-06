Kids’ Corner: Kansas Blue Sox Softball

The benefits of sports for girls are well-known. Sports teach girls commitment, respect for others, how to work hard toward a goal, concentrate under stress, set and achieve goals, accept responsibility and failure, how to be gracious winners and so much more. Today we met a group that is passionate about empowering young ladies through sports and encouraging them to grow into good teammate, successful athletes and hard workers. I was honored to meet the family at Kansas Blue Sox Softball and learn about their process of teaching the game of softball and preparing young female athletes to be successful on the diamond and in life. The goal of this organization is to push all dedicated girls to the best of their abilities while they compete at a high level of softball. While doing so, the coaching staff provides a fun, positive learning environment to prepare the athletes for the next level of softball. Along with the fundamentals, Kansas Blue Sox Softball also teaches the physical and mental aspects of the game. The entire Kansas Blue Sox Family pledges to always show good sportsmanship and respect for the game, coaches, opposing players, umpires and spectators. Each athlete and coach in the organization always gives 100% effort and plays/coaches with heart. If you know a young athlete looking for join a new team, learn a new game or just want to check it out visit their Facebook page for information: @Kansas Blue Sox