Kids Corner: Malloween 2019

It’s going to be a chilly Halloween night but if you’re brave enough to be outside our hats off to you! Sarah Schmidt, Director of Marketing, at Town East Square in Wichita, KS has an alternative option to trick or treating outside. Malloween is happening tonight at Town East Square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over 50 retail stores are participating in the event meaning LOTS of candy will be available! This is open to the whole family so everyone suit up in their best Halloween costumes. Along with retail stores passing out candy there will also be outside vendors participating in Malloween. This is a great way to still trick or treat but stay warm while doing it! Hope to see you there!

