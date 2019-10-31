Kids Corner: Malloween 2019

It’s going to be a chilly Halloween night but if you’re brave enough to be outside our hats off to you! Sarah Schmidt, Director of Marketing, at Town East Square in Wichita, KS has an alternative option to trick or treating outside. Malloween is happening tonight at Town East Square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Over 50 retail stores are participating in the event meaning LOTS of candy will be available! This is open to the whole family so everyone suit up in their best Halloween costumes. Along with retail stores passing out candy there will also be outside vendors participating in Malloween. This is a great way to still trick or treat but stay warm while doing it! Hope to see you there!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.