Jennifer Campbell, Ascension Living HOPE Director of Marketing joined me to share about the important work and services they offer our community members.

HOPE is the exclusive Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider for Sedgwick County, Kansas. Ascension Living HOPE provides all-inclusive medical care and services with full insurance coverage for seniors 55 and older supporting their needs in the home and the community. The main components - medical, home care, and adult center - offer a variety of services structured to foster independence for our participants.