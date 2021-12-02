Kids Corner- Santa Clause Is Coming To Towne East Square

Boys and Girls, gather around! Santa Clause is coming to town! Well, Towne East Square to be exact. Friday night Santa arrives to Towne East Square and is bringing a party!

There will be a performance from Ballet Wichita, warm cookies and milk, photos with Santa and Ol Saint Nick will even be reading stories to children who are on their best behavior and who have been good all year long! This kicks off the holiday season at Towne East Square and is a wonderful evening geared toward enjoying the company of Santa Clause. If you are interested in family photos of photos of your children with Satna please go online to reserve your time spot.

The performances from Ballet Wichita are free and open to the public and Santa may even bring the magic of Christmas was some snow!