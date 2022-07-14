At this competitive twirling studio FAMILY comes first. We had the chance to meet the crew at Shannon’s Stars Twirling Studio and watch them perform. We were blown away by the comroderie and genuine care and love the twirlers had for not only each other but their director, Shannon as well.

Twirling is a unique sport that requires coordination, rhythm strength, showmanship, personality, the ability to perform long routines with many moving parts, and so much more. The team at Shannon’s Stars Twirling Studio excels in not only the physical demands that twirling requires, but they are truly a team. The older girls mentor and look after the younger girls. The younger girls look up to the older girls, who still maintain relationships with girls who have aged out of the studio. These incredible relationships all stem from leadership. Shannon creates a family-like environment for her twirlers to thrive!

This is a group to watch! They have won numerous local, regional and national titles and are on their way to winning more! If you have a young one interested in learning about twirling or wanting to try a class, reach out to Shannon on the Shannon’s Stars Twirling Facebook Page.