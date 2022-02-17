It is time to kick off the 10th year of Swim to a Wish! This is unique a fundraiser that benefits Make A Wish Kansas and Missouri. Swimmers across our region are invited to “swim to a wish” by completing a 100 mile-relay to raise awareness and necessary funds to grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses.

Swim to a Wish was founded by Steve Crum and Kelly Kennedy, in 2013 and was inspired by Kelly’s daughter, a Make A Wish Kid who was granted a wish while battling a life-threatening illness. The concept is simple, swim team members join together to swim a 100-mile marathon in a relay format over the course of a weekend. That means day and night swimmers are in the pool swimming and cheering each other on to reach their goal of 20 miles per swimmer.

The event has grown from just one school participating to as many as ten local schools putting in their miles. Swim To A Wish has raised more than $250,000 for Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas.

With your help this event can continue to grow, granting even more life-changing wishes to local children battling critical illnesses. This year’s event will kick off on Friday, February 25th at 4:15 pm and will go through Sunday, February 27th, depending on when the participating teams finish their 100 miles. Coach Kelly Kennedy and his participants have set a goal of raising $25,000 which will help grant 25 additional wishes this year. Please contact Coach Kelly Kennedy at Campus High School at kkennedy@usd261.com if you are interested in helping or please click Swim to a Wish 2022 to donate.