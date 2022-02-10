Today we had the honor of introducing Team Kickapoo LLS, a group of three young men that are candidates for the LLS Student of the Year 2022 title. Joey, Jesse, and Gentry have all battled leukemia and won. Through their treatments and experiences at Camp Quality, a camp for kids with cancer, they bonded over their battles with lymphoma. Although the three young men are now in remission all of their friends from Camp Quality didn’t win their battles.

This year the boys have come together to raise funds for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society as candidates for 2022 Student of the Year, in honor of the friends they’ve lost to the disease. The campaign started in January and will go through March. Team Kickapoo LLS has a goal of raising $100,000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

If you are able to help support Team Kickapoo please reach out on their Facebook Page. There are many events you can attend and oppurtunities for monetary donations, as well.