Kids’ Corner: Tennis At Home with USTA

Today’s Kids Corner was so fun! We spent time with Jaren Glazer of USTA to learn how she is continuing to stay around the game she loves and is also sharing her passion for tennis with kids and families across the state.

Jaren and the team at USTA is working together to use different mediums to ensure kids and families can still play tennis and enjoy the game even if they do no have access to a court at this time! There are video segments that will walk you through different activities and aim to keep kids engaged, staying active and learning the game. Everything starts with a warm up that properly prepares the body to play tennis. This is also just a lot of fun for the kids! Next there are skill activities and drills that provide an opportunity for kids to practice certain skills. USTA doesn’t want to leave out the family so there are also games that are designed to include the family! Jaren encourages families to take advantage of the resources online at www.nextgeneration/tenisathome