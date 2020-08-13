Kids’ Corner: Tennis At Home with USTA

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Kids Corner was so fun! We spent time with Jaren Glazer of USTA to learn how she is continuing to stay around the game she loves and is also sharing her passion for tennis with kids and families across the state.
Jaren and the team at USTA is working together to use different mediums to ensure kids and families can still play tennis and enjoy the game even if they do no have access to a court at this time! There are video segments that will walk you through different activities and aim to keep kids engaged, staying active and learning the game. Everything starts with a warm up that properly prepares the body to play tennis. This is also just a lot of fun for the kids! Next there are skill activities and drills that provide an opportunity for kids to practice certain skills. USTA doesn’t want to leave out the family so there are also games that are designed to include the family! Jaren encourages families to take advantage of the resources online at www.nextgeneration/tenisathome

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.