The Maize School District has come up with a great way for students to learn and work on their culinary skills and how to run a business.

The 266 is a restaurant that is run out of the Maize Career Academy and is comprised of Maize and Maize South High School students.

They learn how to run a kitchen and make food that they serve to students, staff and community members for dine-in or pick-up.

They have a wide variety of food and the menu changes throughout the year.