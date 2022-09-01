Step back into time in the beautifully restored 1883 building off Main Street in Hutchinson. The moment you walk into the Toy Depot the nostalgic feelings take over as the antique ceiling and renovated space wraps its arms around you with a warm welcome. Amongst the 50,000 vintage toys from the 1930s to the 2000’s you will feel like you’re back at home as a child playing with some of your favorite childhood treasures.

Mark Buckley has enjoyed collecting and curating an incredible collection of toys, dolls, action figures, and just about any game toy or figurine you can remember from your childhood. One of the most popular items is the Lionel Train Museum which is a must-see.

Locals add to the vintage collection weekly, stop in and see what’s in store! For more information visit the Toy Dept on Facebook.