WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The district attorney's office says a security company has agreed to pay $263,000 in penalties after investigators discovered some of the company's technicians were not licensed as they worked in Sedgwick County.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office investigated DEFENDERS, LLC, doing business as Protect Your Home, after a Sedgwick County resident filed a complaint. The company is an Indiana-based seller and installer of home security services.