TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined attorneys general from 49 other states and the District of Columbia sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in an attempt to reduce illegal robocallers access to legitimate phone numbers.

The letter was submitted during a public comments session on proposed changes to the application process to get direct access to phone numbers. New changes will reduce the ability of robocallers to conceal their origins in an effort to continue their illegal calls.