KS State Fair Chalk Art Contest!

Can’t wait until this fall to compete in the Kansas State Fair? Well, we have some good news for you! Introducing the Chalk Art Contest to Celebrate Kansas. As many parents juggle working from home, schooling at home and finding ways to keep kids occupied during COVID-19, the Kansas State Fair and the Hutchinson Art Center have come up with a virtual outdoor competition.

Budding artists of all ages across Kansas are invited to transform their driveways, sidewalks or any place they have gained permission to use – with chalk art that celebrates “All Things Kansas” and the Kansas State Fair. Submit photos by May 25th for your chance to win! https://www.kansasstatefair.com/