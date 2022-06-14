It’s time to hit the road for our annual KSN Summer Road Trip! This year we are changing it up a bit and traveling from Sunday to Thursday! We are heading East to get things started and will make our way to the South West and North West corners of Kansas before turning and heading back through Central Kansas to make it back to Wichita.

While we put many hours of planning into this road trip every year we are always open to suggestions! If you have a great idea of a fun place we should stop please reach out! We would love to hear from you all about the unique hidden gems near your hometown. You can email us GoodDayKansas@ksn.com or even drop a line on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @GoodDayKansas We would love to hear your suggestions!

Once our final schedule is confirmed we will have all the information on four Facebook Page and hope you can come to say hello when we are nearby!