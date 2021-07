WASHINGTON – The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.1 million grant to Wichita State University. The money is for purchasing and installing equipment for use in the new Flight Test Research Center and a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Facility to be located at the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

This project, to be matched with $2.1 million in local funds, is expected to create 475 jobs.