Larned Chamber of Commerce Santa Fe Trail Days

Need something fun to do over Memorial Day Weekend? We have a unique three day event for you! Today, we spoke to Alex Filbert with the Larned Chamber about how they celebrate Memorial Day in Larned, KS and they do it big during the Santa Fe Trail Days! For the 27th year Santa Fe Trail Days will provide a weekend full of fun for everyone! The activities begin Friday right after work with the hamburger and hot dog feed, a huge ice cream social and a bicycle decorating contest. Friday evening ends with a movie outside on courthouse lawn. Saturday is jam packed with events starting in the morning. The kick off for the day is the 5k fun run. There will also be vendors, inflatables, water obstacles, an old school car show, and a pancake feed. Moving toward the afternoon is when the Frisbee golf tourney kicks off. There is also a burger battle and hot dog eating contest, Horse and Buggie Rides, a beer garden, and two concerts to finish the evening. Sunday begins with a community worship service in the morning, followed by another hamburger hotdog feed, inflatable and balloon animals. This event brings the entire community together, gets people to travel to downtown, and is just a good ol fashion great time! Bring family and friends and head to Larned! The event runs May 24th, 25th, 26th

For information visit: www.stantafetraildays.org or www.larnedks.org