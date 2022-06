Adam LaRoche had a great Major League Baseball career with many different teams.

Now the Fort Scott native has given back to his community by building a state of the art baseball complex that used by kids of all ages.

One of the coolest part of the complex, is that LaRoche took some of his favorite things about Major League Ballparks and incorporated them into the complex that he funded such as ball at the top of the poles and much more.

