Last Minute Shopping at Uniquities Home

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The week of #Christmas is here and that means the shopping days are dwindling! We kicked off the show today with Robyn Wells, Owner of Uniquities. Robyn shared some last minute tips to shopping and of course some of the fun items she has in store. When you shop with Robyn this week you will get to take advantage of some last minute sales. Sto pin to Uniquites to learn the details or visit them on facebook.

As we are all approaching the holidays this week I want to share a kind reminder to please remember to practice patience with one another. Holidays can be stressful for many and very hard on those who have lost loved ones or are away from their families. Wishing you and your families a safe and blessed holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.