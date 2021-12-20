Last Minute Shopping at Uniquities Home

The week of #Christmas is here and that means the shopping days are dwindling! We kicked off the show today with Robyn Wells, Owner of Uniquities. Robyn shared some last minute tips to shopping and of course some of the fun items she has in store. When you shop with Robyn this week you will get to take advantage of some last minute sales. Sto pin to Uniquites to learn the details or visit them on facebook.

As we are all approaching the holidays this week I want to share a kind reminder to please remember to practice patience with one another. Holidays can be stressful for many and very hard on those who have lost loved ones or are away from their families. Wishing you and your families a safe and blessed holiday season.