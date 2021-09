WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- State health officials are still reporting big jumps in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 131 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Also, in the past two days, 28 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state's death toll to 5,801.