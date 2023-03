Lavender Winks in west Wichita doubles as a gift boutique and salon! You can get your hair done and do a little shopping after. That sounds great to me!

Lisa Winkles is the owner of the store. She says she tries to offer items you can’t find anywhere else. And a lot of what you see in the shop is locally made!

For any occasion, check out Lavender Winks on N. Maize and check them out online and on Facebook!