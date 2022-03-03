Curious about what it takes to participate in rodeo? Lazy Bucks Ranch in Haysville is offering A Rodeo Boot Camp for any young rider to learn the ins and out of the sport! The boot camp will offer plenty of practice time, hands-on instruction, and time for a question and answer session to ensure riders and those interested fully understand what it takes to own and maintain horses and to ride completely.

Lazy Bucks Ranch also has its own competitive rodeo team and tryouts are coming up quickly. The Rodeo team is competitive and is designed for the more experienced riders, but lessons are offered for novice riders or those striving to develop into rodeo-ready riders. For more information on boot camp, rodeo tryouts, or lessons visit the Lazy Bucks Facebook Page.