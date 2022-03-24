Lead For Kansas (LFKS) supports Kansas communities in bringing back their homegrown young leaders, adding transformative capacity to address their most significant challenges, and building the next generation of civic leadership. Applications for the 2022 Lead for Kansas Fellowships are now open. If you are interested in giving back to your community and contributing to the growth and implementing innovative ways to enhance communities across Kansas visit the Lead for Kansas to learn more.

Many local groups are partnering with Lead For Kansas to host a 2022 LFKS fellow. The positions are full-time and come with many benefits to the fellow and their community. Applications close April 15th. Apply at leadforamerica.org.