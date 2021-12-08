Let’s Grow It: Christmas Photo Vignettes at Stutzmans Greenhouse!

This holiday season why not kill two birds with one stone and do some holiday shopping at Stutzman’s’ Greenhouse and Garden Center and get your family Christmas photos taken there as well!

The gift shop and boutique are full of items for the Christmas season. Whether you are shopping the fall clearance rack or still adding to you 2021 Christmas décor the gift shop has beautiful items for you. College basketball themed Christmas trees, snow globes, vintage Christmas items, scented calendar, garland – you name it they have it! In the boutique you can find women’s apparel including accessories purse travel bags and fine jewelry!

Then once you make your way into the greenhouse you are welcomed with a blanket of winter wonderland sights. The poinsettia tree is blooming the snowmen are lit up and smiling! There are photo vignettes in different themes and over the weekend there will be hot cider for you and the family to enjoy.

Visit Stutzman’s on Facebook or Instagram for more visuals and for more information you can visit their website as well, stutzmans.com

