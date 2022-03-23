No matter the season Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center shares ways you can enjoy the lifestyle of gardening and prepare your lawn or home garden to be successful all year long. Today Jason shared some great Cold Crops which are crops that are able to withstand the cold and sometimes frigid temps we occasionally encounter during the beginning of spring.

Jason shared some of the examples of cold crops and different ways to use them. Obviously, things like broccoli and radishes can be used in different recipes throughout the year. Jason also reminded us that at the Pleasetnview location seeds of a wide variety are offered, many of which are cold crops.

Don’t forget the Pleasantview Spring Celebration is happening this Saturday! March 26th you have the opportunity to support local businesses, including Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Graden Center by participating in the fun event! For more information visit the Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center Facebook Page!