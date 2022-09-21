On the eve of the first fall morning of 2022, the team at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center is busy at work. Every fall the garden centers turn into a fall festival that families can enjoy. Bring the kiddos out for fun photo ops and to take home their very own mini pumpkin at no charge.

Stock up on mums of all colors and of course bring home the porch decor for the fall season. You can find corn shocks, hay bales mums, pumpkins, gourds, and just about anything you could think of to ensure your home is dressed the part this season.

For information and locations of the Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers across the state visit Stutzmans on Facebook.