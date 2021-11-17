Let’s Grow It: Stutzmans Gift Shop + Holiday Home Open

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weekly we check in with our friends at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center to learn what they have in store for us and today we had the chance to take a peak at their holiday set up. Sara welcomed us in and showed some of the unique décor they have for us this year. Whether you are ready to Christmas decorations or still in the mood for fall including Thanksgiving there is something to brighten your home at Stutzman’s in their gift shop!

A great time to check out the festive holiday décor would be at their Holiday Open House happening this weekend. Stop in to the main location in Pleasentview and say hello to Sara! If you need Christmas trees, décor gifts, candles or just a little inspiration they have you covered! You can also visit their Facebook Page for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.