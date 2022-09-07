It’s no secret that the drought hit our state pretty hard this summer. With the extreme heat Kansas properties experienced, Jason and the team at Stutzman’s have taken extra care and concern to address the best ways to react. They have been very informative as far as the best practices for watering and seeding in order to ensure the grass is staying green and the crops are plentiful!

Today Jason shared advice specifically concerning grass. Seeding is a must, but this season due to the drought and extreme summer heat, Jason is encouraging overseeding. Certain products are designed to combat the heat and others are designed to continue the rich ingredients provided over the course of the season. Reach out directly to Jason by emailing him: questions@stutzmans.com or visit the Stutzman’s Facebook Page for more information.