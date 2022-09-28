Ben Miller and the team at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers invited us to the Derby location today to learn about the new varieties of pansies for 2022. There are solid colors that are vibrant enough to catch your eye from a mile away! There are also some that blend a few colors.

The inventory is vast this time of the year because it is the ideal temperature to get them planted. If you are looking for education on planting and maintaining them as well you are in the right spot. Jason French is always accessible via email: questions@stutzmans.com or you can stop into any of the locations across the state. Check them out on Facebook too for up-to-date inventory and fun seasonal events.