The team at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Centers continues to share useful information relating to proactive treatments reactive solutions and best practices as each season changes and our gardens are in need of refreshing.

Jason French, Retail Manager and all-around gardening guru joined us today to share ways the team at Stutzman’s is preparing for the holidays and maintaining healthy, thriving poinsettias! Jason shared a simple practice of pinching off the dead leaves to ensure the new leaves have room to grow and flourish. Stutzman’s offers hundred of beautiful poinsettias every year and are so proud of the inventory they grow. They are always large, full, and boast beautiful shades of reds, pinks, and white, and each year there are new varieties to choose from.

Visit the Stutzman’s Greenhouse page on Facebook for more information. For any questions reach out to Jason directly at questions@stutzmans.com