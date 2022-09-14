I know I’m not alone when I say I am ready for fall weather! It’s just time for crisp mornings and colorful mums on the front porch. The team at Stutzman’s agrees and is in full swing preparing to transition to the fall season with some beautiful plants, pumpkins, and fall decor.

Owner Ben Miller welcomed us to the Derby location to check out the selection of pumpkins and gourds available now. We also got a peek at the mums that are starting to show color and who could forget about the amazing corn shocks and haybales! Stop by any Stutzman’s location to get your fall garden and homes ready for fall.

Learn more about the location nearest to you by visiting Stutzman’s Facebook Page. Also, you can always email any questions you may have to questions@stutzmans.com