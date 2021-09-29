Let’s Grow It with Stutsman’s – Fall Plant Material 2021

As the days creep by and Fall starts to set in the beautiful colors become more vibrant! Where else would we stop in to see the amazing colors this fall then Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center!

Today we made the trip to the Cambridge Location in Wichita and chatted with Ben about the variety of ant material available for your homes and gardens this fall. Ben shared the mums are in prime condition this year and also added in the newly popular mums with two colors. He share the pansies and the colors seemed to jump out at you this year. The house plant sections has every hue of green from deep forest green to bright and almost neon green plants that will brighten any room of your home or office.

Of course there is a full collection of funky gourds, mini pumpkins, corn stalks, large pumpkins and everything in between for your fall and Halloween décor as well. My favorites are the white pumpkins! You can find a large selection at all 12 location across the state! For more information or to find a location near you visit Stutzman Greenhouse and Garden Center on Facebook.